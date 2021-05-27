Cancel
Amazon announces it has agreed to purchase MGM for $8.75 billion

By Ricky
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAmazon is announcing that it has agreed to acquire MGM’s (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) entire backlog of content dating back almost a century. It’s noted that MGM has over 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of television shows and with it, Amazon hopes to improve its current on-demand video offerings. Amazon has...

EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

$50 Off $150 Purchase With Amazon Business Account (Targeted)

$50 Off $150 Purchase With Amazon Business Account. Amazon is sending out emails to some Business account holders with an offer to save $50 off a $150 purchase. There is a code attached to the offer that is worth trying even if you didn’t receive one directly. This is for Amazon Business accounts only so no use trying if you just have a personal account.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Amazon Bid for MGM to Get FTC Antitrust Review (Report)

Amazon’s $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM will be subject to an antitrust review by the Federal Trade Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources. Last month, Amazon announced a definitive agreement to acquire MGM and its well-stocked library of 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including the storied James Bond film franchise.
TV Showsyibada.com

FTC to review Amazon deal for MGM, source says

Smartphone with Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed MGM logo in this illustration taken, (Photo : REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration) The Federal Trade Commission, whose new chairwoman has been critical of Amazon.com, will review the company's planned purchase of MGM, a source familiar with the matter said. Amazon said in...
Businessnewsbrig.com

The FTC is reportedly poised to probe Amazon’s MGM acquisition

Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the deal will reportedly be reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission — meaning Lina Khan, a long-outspoken critic of Amazon who recently became FTC chair, will have oversight over the deal. The proceedings could signal how she’ll handle antitrust cases against Amazon in the future.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
Businessnewpaper24.com

Lina Khan’s US FTC stated to assessment Amazon-MGM deal – NEWPAPER24

The Federal Commerce Fee, whose new chairwoman has been essential of Amazon.com, will assessment the corporate’s deliberate buy of MGM, a supply aware of the matter stated. it will purchase the US film studio, residence to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that may give it an enormous library of movies and TV reveals to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
Stockshypebeast.com

MicroStrategy Announces $1 Billion USD Stock Offering to Fund Bitcoin Purchase

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has announced $1 billion USD in stock offerings to fund further Bitcoin purchasing just hours after spending half that amount on the cryptocurrency. On Tuesday, the company completed the sale of newly issued debt notes to institutional investors, which totaled $500 million USD. After deducting initial...
Businessfollowthistrendingworld.com

Why did Amazon pay $8.45 billion to acquire MGM Studio?

At the end of last May, Amazon announced that it had completed the acquisition of MGM film and television studio for an amount of up to $9 billion. This deal is the second-largest acquisition by the company in its history, which raised many questions about this deal. Like, why now?...
Businessjioforme.com

Does Amazon’s Purchase of MGM Mark the End of Netflix’s Reign?

The ruthless war between the world’s leading video-on-demand companies culminated when Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood Studios MGM (Metro-Goldwyn Mayer) for a $ 8.45 billion deal. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio, known for its roaring lions, was weakened...
MoviesTor.com

MGM Is Revamping

When Amazon announced that it was acquiring MGM last month, it said that it would be working to “reimagine and develop that IP” that the studio already has. Lots has been made of the fact that MGM is responsible for properties like James Bond and Stargate, but it has many other films in its library as well.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

IAC CEO Joey Levin On The Company's $1 Billion Bet On MGM

Barry Diller’s IAC has produced a long string of success stories, in large part because of patient, strategic capital allocation. The company has built a powerful niche for itself in taking offline businesses into the digital marketplace. Its successful spinoffs include online travel stalwart Expedia (EXPE) in 2005, ticketing behemoth Ticketmaster in 2008, and online dating pioneer Match Group.