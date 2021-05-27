Cancel
Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Not Talking to Each Other Following Heated Debate on 'The View'

AceShowbiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter ABC News President Kim Goodwin urges the show's co-hosts to cut out personal attacks, the conservative panelist reportedly storms out because she feels 'attacked.'. AceShowbiz - There is still beef between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar following their heated argument on "The View". In the Wednesday, May 26 episode of the daytime talk show, the co-hosts could be seen not speaking or interacting with each other.

