Roman Reigns' amazing body transformation from NXT debut in 2012 to ripped WWE beast

May 18th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. These two had a good match on the Kickoff Show of TakeOver: Stand and Deliverbut their feud has heightened since then. After some choice words at the bell, the two went at it with intensity and Stark came out with a lot of fire. Her springboard dropkick looked very good. When Toni got back on offense, she also brought a lot of aggression of her strikes. I still don’t think she should’ve turned heel but she’s doing her best to make it work. What I didn’t really like what the ending here. They did a Storm Zero kick out and I’m so over finisher near falls. A finisher should be a finisher. None of them matter anymore, especially if you’re doing kickouts from them in a simple show opener. What I did like what was Storm busting out a SICK DDT right after to score the win in 11:30. While that was good, I do think I preferred their first match. Good to finally get Toni a win though. [***]