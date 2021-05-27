Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Roman Reigns' amazing body transformation from NXT debut in 2012 to ripped WWE beast

By Oliver Browning
givemesport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns is the most dominant star in WWE right now. After turning heel at SummerSlam in 2020, 'The Tribal Chief' won the Universal Championship one week later and has since established himself as untouchable on SmackDown. He's beaten the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, Kevin Owens and Cesaro during...

www.givemesport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Daniel Bryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Summerslam#Star#Nxt#Summerslam#Smackdown#Mf#Heel#Amazing Sound#Transformation#Likes#Turning#Things#This Week#Main Event#Early Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On Surprising WWE NXT Talent Release

WWE released six wrestlers and two referees on Wednesday including NXT talent Ezra Judge (Ezekwesiri “EJ” Nduka Jr.). Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio episode that Judge’s departure was a surprise to everybody due to his potential. It was said people were stunned to hear of his departure.
WWEComicBook

WWE Releases Three NXT Wrestlers

WWE released three NXT wrestlers from their contracts on Wednesday, according to PWInsider. That list includes former NXT Tag Team Champion, Sanity and Imperium member Alexander Wolfe, fomer EVOLVE wrestler Skyler Story and former arena football player and professional bodybuilder Ezra Judge. Wolfe had just been featured on last night's edition of NXT, getting tossed out of the group.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Yet Another WWE NXT Release – Details

According to Pwinsider, Indian talent Kavita Devi has been released from WWE. Devi worked the Mae Young Classic in 2017 and was officially signed to WWE later that same year. She was one of the first-ever Indian female talents to be signed by WWE. Devi’s last match for WWE was...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the USA Network:. Finn Balor will challenge Karrion Kross for his NXT Title. Franky Monet will make her “world premiere” in-ring debut. Bobby Fish returns to the ring vs. Pete Dunne.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT Personality Was Part Of The Cuts This Week

A lot of people in WWE were released this week. Fightful reports Josiah Williams is no longer working with WWE. Williams’ voice can be heard in NXT in the new theme song for Cameron Grimes. He was furloughed last year, but brought back. Williams was a part of the live...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE Hall of Famer discusses Roman Reigns' next opponent

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley both defended their respective world titles in the pay-per-view WrestleMania Backlash which took place last Sunday. The WWE champion defeated Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a no holds barred match, while the 'Tribal Chief' left no chance for the Swiss Cesaro. Reigns has kept...
WWEComicBook

WWE Releases Controversial Former NXT Champion

WWE released six NXT wrestlers — Alexander Wolfe, Ezra Judge, Skyler Story, Vanessa Borne, Jessamyn Duke and Kavita Devi — along with a pair of referees on Wednesday. But the cuts reportedly did not stop there, as PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting via multiple sources that former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was released as well. Once seen as one of the brightest young stars in all of NXT, Dream found himself surrounded in controversy last year when he was accused on two separate occasions of sexual misconduct.
WWE411mania.com

Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 5.18.21

May 18th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. These two had a good match on the Kickoff Show of TakeOver: Stand and Deliverbut their feud has heightened since then. After some choice words at the bell, the two went at it with intensity and Stark came out with a lot of fire. Her springboard dropkick looked very good. When Toni got back on offense, she also brought a lot of aggression of her strikes. I still don’t think she should’ve turned heel but she’s doing her best to make it work. What I didn’t really like what the ending here. They did a Storm Zero kick out and I’m so over finisher near falls. A finisher should be a finisher. None of them matter anymore, especially if you’re doing kickouts from them in a simple show opener. What I did like what was Storm busting out a SICK DDT right after to score the win in 11:30. While that was good, I do think I preferred their first match. Good to finally get Toni a win though. [***]
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – May 25, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to promote tonight’s main event for the NXT Title. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as fans chant “NXT!” and cheer. The announcers hype tonight’s card. We go to the ring.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE ratings roundup: Raw, NXT, SmackDown

- According to numbers released by Sports TV Ratings, this week's Raw averaged 1.823 million viewers on the USA Network. That's up 0.4 percent from last week, so essentially even. The average viewership in the 18-49 demo was 621,667 viewers, down 9.8 percent from last week. Since last week's 18-49...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

The Top 10 Moments From WWE NXT, 100th Episode Of WWE’s The Bump, More

You can check out today’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump” below. This broadcast celebrates the 100th episode of the show and features the following guests – Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Adam Cole, Mansoor and others:. You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from last night’s episode of...
WWElastwordonsports.com

Who’s next for Roman Reigns?

With Roman Reigns having decisively defeated Cesaro last week at Wrestlemania Backlash and now that Jimmy Uso is back to complete the Samoan family faction, Roman is ready to take on a new challenger for his WWE Universal Championship. Except, who will that challenger be? Let’s take a look!. Cesaro:...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Releases Alexander Wolfe From NXT Contract

WWE wrote a very special angle during NXT this week. Alexander Wolfe was kicked out of Imperium, and it was thought that there would be more to that story. It turns out that is not the case. Sean Ross Sapp tweeted out to inform fans that Alexander Wolfe has been...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Could Be Releasing NXT UK Talent Soon

It was noted by Andrew Zaharian on the Mat Men Podcast that the belief is that some WWE NXT UK talent could be getting released soon. “I heard [there’s] maybe some more to come. Some NXT UK talent.”. WWE released main roster talent last month then let go of several...
WWE411mania.com

The 3 Rs: The Right, The wRong, and The Ridiculous of WWE NXT and WWE Smackdown

FINALLY…..THE Rs HAVE COME BACK….. What’s up again, everyone? Harry here to bring you the 3R (maybe the 4Rs?) for NXT. Apologies for last week. Had some personal issues that took me out of balance and took some time away from everything, including wrestling. I have caught up now and am ready to begin the build to the next NXT Takeover: In Your House II.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Breaking News – Jessamyn Duke & Vanessa Bourne Released From WWE NXT

According to a report from Pwinsider, Jessamyn Duke has been released from WWE. She signed with the company back in 2018 and was part of the MMA Four Horsewoman. Also, Vanessa Bourne has been released from WWE. Bourne is a former professional cheerleader and was trained at the Knokx Pro Academy under Rikishi. She signed with WWE back in 2016.
WWEringsidenews.com

EJ Nduka Was ‘Blindsided’ By WWE NXT Release

EJ Nduka was Ezra Judge in NXT, but the company cut him. This was a big surprise for many people, including the man himself. He is a huge man who loves pro wrestling, a bodybuilder with amazing athletic potential, but it didn’t pan out for him. While speaking to Fightful,...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

There have been several WWE NXT releases

They seemed to be up in the air for some time and eventually, the much-feared cuts reached NXT as well on May 19, 2021. This was the date designated by the WWE to go and make those important changes to its yellow roster. that fans had been waiting for a month, more or less since Samoa Joe, the IIconics, Mickie James and a dozen other athletes on the main roster had already been released.
WWEringsidenews.com

Segment Made Official For WWE NXT Tonight

Last week’s episode of NXT was a memorable one, to say the least, as it featured a steel cage match between Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed for the NXT North American Championship. After a very hard-fought battle, Bronson Reed defeated Johnny Gargano and won the NXT North American Championship, bringing...