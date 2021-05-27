Cancel
The Grid 055.5 Bonus Episode ft. Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein

 14 days ago

Bonus Episode: Dr. Chanda Prescod Weinstein on times tables and Wu-Chess. In a special bonus episode of the GRID, we welcome Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, theoretical physicist and author of the new paradigm shifting book, The Disordered Comsos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime & Dreams Deferred. This episode originally appeared on Jennifer's US Chess Women podcast,...

fox8live.com

The David Bernard Podcast: Episode 8 - Hurricane scientist Dr. Jeff Masters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this episode of the podcast, I spoke with hurricane scientist Dr. Jeff Masters. We discuss the increase in Atlantic storms that are rapidly intensifying. Storms like Harvey, Irma, Michael and Laura all became monster storms less than 48 hours before landfall. What are the ramifications for Southeast Louisiana and our time to evacuate from severe hurricanes?
Musiccelebrityaccess.com

Music In Paranoid Times: Episode 18 Ft. Pual Koehler, Drummer + MNGMT, Silverstein

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 18 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives music people in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Paul Koehler, drummer and manager of legendary Canadian post-hardcore outfit Silverstein about the band’s recent 20th anniversary, their 10th studio album A Beautiful Place To Drown, maintaining/evolving their sound after two decades together, touring in the time of Covid, and more.
EngineeringPosted by
WHYY

Bonus: The Promise and Pitfalls of AI

This is an episode of another WHYY podcast called The Pulse. In a lot of ways, artificial intelligence acts as our personal butlers — it filters our email, manages the temperature in our homes, finds the best commute, shapes our social media, runs our search engines, even flies our planes. But as AI gets involved in more and more aspects of our lives, there are nagging fears. Will AI replace us? Make humans irrelevant? Make some kind of terrible mistake, or even take over the world? On this episode, we hear from scientists and thinkers who argue that we should look at AI not as a threat or competition, but as an extension of our minds and abilities. They explain what AI is good at, and where humans have the upper hand. We look at AI in three different settings: medicine, work, and warfare, asking how it affects our present — and how it could shape our future.
Computerssoftpedia.com

TV & VideosOur Hen House

Episode 594: Veganish ft. John Yunker and Midge Raymond

Midge Raymond has more than twenty years of experience in writing, editing, and publishing. In addition to being a published fiction writer and journalist, she has worked as an editor and copywriter with several major publishing houses, including Penguin and St. Martin’s. Midge has written two books for writers, Everyday Writing and Everyday Book Marketing, and is also the author of the novel My Last Continent and the award-winning short story collection, Forgetting English.
Video GamesIGN

Horizon Forbidden West: Free Climbing, New Combat Details - Beyond Bonus Episode

On a special bonus episode of IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Mark Medina and Mitchell Saltzman to learn new details about Horizon Forbidden West. Jonathon spoke to both the game director and narrative director following the State of Play showcase, and the trio discusses what he learned about the upcoming PlayStation exclusive. Tune in to learn more about how free exploration actually is, and how free climbing has evolved from the first game, as well as a breakdown of the advancements made to combat to make human foes require a more tactical approach. We also discuss some of the underwater elements of the game, the world design, and more.
Nederland, COthemtnear.com

Mountain Ear Podcast Episode 20: Dr. Meg Bacon and Nederland Veterinary Hospital, Dango Rose interviews Adam Perry, and Arwen Ek of Holistic Homestead and the Memorial Day Weekend Farmers Market

In this episode, you’ll hear from Dr. Meg Bacon, who recently started at Nederland Veterinary Hospital. She’s been serving animals and their owners across Colorado for more than a decade. Dango Rose talks to Adam Perry about drumming, elder law, and more. Last but not least, you’ll hear from Director Arwen Ek of the Holistic Homestead. She’s getting ready for the big Farmers Market to kick off Memorial Day Weekend. Listen in for local events, news, updates and more.
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

Musicwdrv.com

Behind The Song: Who is Helena Springs? (Bonus Episode)

In episode 68 of Behind The Song, Janda unpacked the lyrics of “West End Girls” by Pet Shop Boys. The song features the background vocals of Helena Springs, an elusive singer with a very surprising second act. Listen to find out all about this mysterious diva. This is a bonus...
PodcastWriting Excuses

BONUS EPISODE! 2021 WXR Early-Bird Announcement

Well, for starters IT’S URGENT, because as of this writing you have just ten more days to get the promised pricing for WXR at sea in 2021. What ELSE is it? Well, this bonus episode describes the difference between workshops, retreats, and master classes. If you’ve attended WXR in the past, this episode will highlight what’s different this time around.
Musicboxden.com

Physicsarxiv.org

FIMP dark matter and low scale leptogenesis in an extended neutrino two Higgs doublet model($ν$2HDM)

We have studied dark matter (DM) phenomenology, neutrinoless double beta decay (NDBD) and realised low scale leptogenesis in a simple extension of Standard Model(SM) with three neutral fermions, a scalar doublet and a dark sector incorporating a singlet scalar and a Dirac singlet fermion. A generic model based on $A_4 \otimes Z_4$ flavor symmetry is used to explain both normal and inverted hierarchy mass pattern of neutrino and also to accommodate the dark matter mass. In this extension of the $\nu$2HDM, the effective neutrino mass observed in 0$\nu\beta\beta$ is well within the experimental limit provided by KamLAND-ZEN. In order to validate DM within this model, we have checked relic abundance and free streaming length of the dark sector component, i.e. a Dirac singlet fermion constraining its mass in keV range. More importantly we have also realised low scale leptogenesis simultaneously within this framework and also the Dirac CP phase gets constrained with the results. Co-relation among the observable and model parameters are also carried out within this framework.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Higher-Derivative Supergravity, AdS$_4$ Holography, and Black Holes

We use conformal supergravity techniques to study four-derivative corrections in four-dimensional gauged supergravity. We show that the four-derivative Lagrangian for the propagating degrees of freedom of the $\mathcal{N}=2$ gravity multiplet is determined by two real dimensionless constants. We demonstrate that all solutions of the two-derivative equations of motion in the supergravity theory also solve the four-derivative equations of motion. These results are then applied to explicitly calculate the regularized on-shell action for any asymptotically locally AdS$_4$ solution of the two-derivative equations of motion. The four-derivative terms in the supergravity Lagrangian modify the entropy and other thermodynamic observables for the black hole solutions of the theory. We calculate these corrections explicitly and demonstrate that the quantum statistical relation holds for general stationary black holes in the presence of the four-derivative corrections. Employing an embedding of this supergravity model in M-theory we show how to use supersymmetric localization results in the holographically dual three-dimensional SCFT to determine the unknown coefficients in the four-derivative supergravity action. This in turn leads to new detailed results for the first subleading $N^{\frac{1}{2}}$ correction to the large $N$ partition function of a class of three-dimensional SCFTs on compact Euclidean manifolds. In addition, we calculate explicitly the first subleading correction to the Bekenstein-Hawking entropy of asymptotically AdS$_4$ black holes in M-theory. We also discuss how to add matter multiplets to the supergravity theory in the presence of four-derivative terms and to generalize some of these results to six- and higher-derivative supergravity.
Sciencearxiv.org

Structure of Kaluza-Klein Graviton Scattering Amplitudes from Gravitational Equivalence Theorem and Double-Copy

We study the structure of the scattering amplitudes of the Kaluza-Klein (KK) gravitons and the gravitational KK Goldstone bosons with compactified fifth dimension. We analyze the geometric Higgs mechanism for mass-generation of KK gravitons under compactification with a general $R_{\xi}$ gauge-fixing, which is free from vDVZ discontinuity. With these, we formulate the Gravitational Equivalence Theorem (GET) to connect the scattering amplitudes of longitudinally polarized KK gravitons (with helicity-zero) to that of the corresponding gravitational KK Goldstone bosons, which is a manifestation of the geometric Higgs mechanism at the $S$-matrix level. We present a direct computation of the gravitational KK Goldstone boson scattering amplitudes at tree-level which equal the corresponding longitudinal KK gravton amplitudes in the high energy limit. We further use the doubel-copy method with color-kinematics duality to reconstruct, under the high energy expansion, the scattering amplitudes of spin-2 KK gravitons and of their KK Goldstone bosons from the scattering amplitudes of spin-1 KK gauge bosons and their KK Goldstone bosons in the compactified 5d Yang-Mills (YM) theories. From these, we reconstruct the GET of the KK longitudinal graviton (KK Goldstone) scattering amplitudes in the 5d General Relativity (GR) from the KK longitudinal gauge boson (KK Goldstone) scattering amplitudes in the 5d YM theories. Using the GET and the double-copy reconstruction, we provide a theoretical mechanism showing that the sum of all the energy-power terms [up to $O(E^{10})$] in the high-energy longitudinal KK graviton scattering amplitudes must cancel down to $O(E^{2})$ as enforced by matching the energy-power dependence in the corresponding gravitational KK Goldstone amplitudes as well as matching that of the double-copy amplitudes from the KK YM gauge theories.