Aleali May and Jordan Brand will release another collaboration during 2021. For their next project, we have the Air Jordan 14 Low that utilizes a premium theme. This low-top Air Jordan 14 comes dressed in a Light Sand and White color combination. Looking closer, the pair features Sand across the uppers while constructed with suede. Complimenting the upper, the midsole and teeth feature a marbleized or Jade finish dipped in Green. The same color and pattern land on the top of the tongue and some of the branding. Next, Black runs down the tongue, accents the laces, Ferrari emblem on the side, and liner. Adding to the premium look, Metallic Gold covers the midfoot shank plate.