Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Not getting enough likes on Facebook and Instagram? Just hide it!

By Phil Tann
ausdroid.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media can be a harsh mistress, particularly if you’re in the influencing realm. So much so that not enough likes can have an effect on your income or even mental health. Finally, the big players — Facebook and Instagram — have recognised this and given users the option to hide their “likes”. This reduces some of the pressures of the world of social media and maybe worth looking into but ultimately, the choice is yours:

ausdroid.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Blog#Facebook Inc#Facebook Pages#Social Media Apps#Likes#People#Monetisation#Feature#Counts#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
InternetPosted by
newschain

Instagram to let users decide whether or not to hide like counts

Instagram is giving all users the option to hide like counts from posts in an effort to “depressurise” the experience of using the platform. From Wednesday, all Instagram and Facebook users will start to have the choice to hide both the like counts of other people’s posts that appear in their feed, as well as the count on their own posts.
Internetvoguebusiness.com

Instagram will let users hide the “like”. Should brands care?

Instagram is finally hiding the “likes”. Starting today, global users on Instagram as well as Facebook can choose to hide their public “like” counts from themselves and others, and hide the like counts they see on all posts in their feed, marking a significant change to how users and influencers interact.
Relationship Advicedailyinfographic.com

Is “Social Media Cheating” Real?

Social media has influenced every aspect of our lives so it should come as no surprise that it has crept into the divorce courts too. This infographic looks at cheating and the way divorce lawyers use social media to fight their clients’ cases in court. The fact that people use...
InternetBBC

Instagram lets users hide likes to reduce social media pressure

Instagram is offering its users the option to hide the number of likes they receive on posts on the app. The aim is to “depressurize people’s experience” on the platform, the social media giant said. Users with the feature enabled will now see the username of a follower who has...
Internetvoonze.com

Instagram changes the algorithm that sorts Stories

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. Instagram, owned by Facebook, has confirmed that it will introduce a series of changes to its algorithm and from now on it will order the Stories giving the same importance to both the publications made by a user and the content shared in the stories and that had already been published by others, that is, when “reposting” a story.
Theater & Dancesunnysidesun.com

Alexis Ren: Boredom stems creativity

Alexis Ren thinks boredom "stems creativity". The 24-year-old model believes that quitting social media and "spending time with your boredom" can help people to think in a more innovative way. Alexis - who has more than 14 million followers on Instagram - said: "I've always said that whatever breaks your...
CollegesICV2

ROLLING FOR INITIATIVE -- REACHING COLLEGE STUDENTS VIA SOCIAL MEDIA

Rolling for Initiative is a weekly column by Scott Thorne, PhD, owner of Castle Perilous Games & Books in Carbondale, Illinois and instructor in marketing at Southeast Missouri State University. This week, Thorne shares survey results on college students’ social media use. With all of the avenues available, college students...
Internetpsychologytoday.com

How Social Media Can Influence Your Memories

People are more likely to remember experiences that they post on social media, research suggests. Posting on ephemeral social media channels like Snapchat also improves recall later, even though the post has disappeared. These effects may occur because posting involves rehearsing and processing the event, or simply because people may...
Technologysignalscv.com

Viralyft Review: Insight on Its Social Media Marketing Services

With its increasing popularity, social media has become an important tool in the field of business and marketing. But building up a substantial social presence is not a piece of cake. Sometimes you might need a little external support to boost the growth of your social media account. Viralyft is one such agency that understands how the world of social media works and how to make the most of it. They provide you with all the needed resources at an affordable price to make your voice heard by a worldwide audience. Keep reading to know more about the company, its services, and reviews.
Internetstartupbonsai.com

SocialBee Review: Save Time Scheduling Your Social Media Posts

Welcome to our SocialBee review. Social media marketing is time consuming. Modern social scheduling tools offer a way to save hours of your time each week. But which should you choose? One particularly powerful option is SocialBee. In this SocialBee review, we’ll take a deep dive into its features, pricing,...
Internetlifewire.com

Why Turning Off Instagram Likes Won't Change Your Experience

Instagram introduced the ability to officially hide the like count on your posts last week. Users can opt-out of the like counts for each post and see "username and others liked this," instead of a specific number. Hiding like counts don’t fundamentally change the Instagram experience or the self-esteem issues...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Eddie & Lunchbox On Why They Don’t Share Pics Of Their Kids On Social Media

Each morning The Bobby Bones Show reads a question or advice ask from a listener in Bobby's Mailbag. During the mailbag this morning, listener Kendall shared that she is 16 weeks pregnant and already thinking about the time when her baby comes. She's not sure if she wants to post pictures of her baby on social media and asked for the parents on the show to give their perspectives.
Books & Literatureinterestingliterature.com

Five of the Best Poems about Social Media and Texting

Social media has changed poetry, at least in terms of the sheer number of people who now read poems on a regular basis, or buy poems (Rupi Kaur’s collection Milk and Honey was a runaway bestseller). This has led to fierce debates about what poetry is and what it should be (see, for instance, Rebecca Watts’ takedown of the Instapoets), but whatever one’s view, it is undeniable that social media has led to more people than ever before publishing, and reading, poetry of some kind.
InternetFast Company

Spotify introduces new excuse for users to tweet about Spotify: Only You

Since Fight Club has long been synonymous with the frat house poster machismo it was actually mocking, the film’s anti-consumerist content isn’t exactly fashionable to bring up these days. But here goes. Fight Club mainstreamed the concept of retail therapy as a dead-end path to forging an identity, and it promised viewers that the kind of individualism brands are selling is all smoke and mirrors. “You are not special,” the narrator famously says. “You’re not a beautiful and unique snowflake.”
Internetpetapixel.com

Instagram Alters Algorithm After Pro-Palestine Censorship Accusation

During the height of Israeli-Palestinian violence that took place last month, several Facebook employees alleged that the company’s algorithm on both the parent platform and Instagram were inadvertently censoring pro-Palestinian content because of the method by which it was shared. Instagram says that it has addressed this issue in a...
Internetlocalmemphis.com

No, there isn’t a trick to ‘circumvent’ Facebook’s algorithm

Facebook users have been sharing a “tip to circumvent Facebook” - a copy-and-paste meme that would game Facebook’s algorithm to limit the number of people that can view your profile to 26. Kansas Senator Larry Allen, who represents the state’s 32nd district, is one of many public users to share...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Instagram 101

In this day and age, it is impossible to deny that social media and social networks play a key role in connecting people from all around the world. Staying in touch with friends and family has never been this easy. That is why Instagram has become one of the most popular social networks in the world, with more than 1 billion monthly active users and 500 million daily active users - plus, 500 million daily active Instagram Stories users.