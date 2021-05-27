Cancel
Forecast: Hot and mainly rain-free today

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
NBC2 Fort Myers
Temperatures are expected to peak just above what’s considered to be seasonable for late May as rain chances remain low throughout the upcoming afternoon and evening.

Coupled with the rainless weather our area has experienced of late, the risk of wildfires will remain high today. Florida Forest Service lists Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties under the high fire risk through this afternoon.

For the upcoming holiday weekend, humidity will gradually sneak back into the area as rain chances trickle back as well. For the time being, we’ll have the best chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday in regions inland and to the east of Interstate 75.

On Memorial Day, data suggests that the seabreeze should be able to form at least some isolated showers or thunderstorms. If you’re planning something outside on Monday, make sure to be keeping an eye on the weather during the afternoon.

Today on NBC2 News starting at 4:30 a.m., we’ll have a look at the wildfire smoke forecast for the late morning hours and where temperatures will be headed today and on Friday.

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

