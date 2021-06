Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The internet went absolutely berserk when rumors of Emma Watson calling it quits in the entertainment industry surfaced last February. According to reports, the actress is preparing to live a quiet life with her "soon-to-be-husband" Leo Robinton. The Daily Mail reported that the British actress' agent told them that the Harry Potter star has gone "dormant" which led a lot of fans to assume that she was formally ending her acting career. Naturally, the rumors spread like wildfire, and Emma's manager had no choice but to swoop in to debunk the rumors.