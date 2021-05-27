CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Grind Towards Top of Triangle

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fluctuated during the trading session on Wednesday, as we continue to press the top of a major ascending triangle. This ascending triangle has been worth paying attention to for some time, so if we can break above the $67.50 level, it is likely that this market will go much higher, perhaps reaching towards the $70 level. Beyond that, the market then goes looking towards the $72.50 level, which is a significant area of both support and resistance.

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Jumps Higher Heading into Weekend

The Australian dollar initially fell on Friday but then turned around to show signs of strength again in what has been a somewhat repeating pattern. The Asian markets tend to sell off the Aussie, perhaps in reaction to the concerns coming out of China, but by the time the Americans get on board, they start looking for some type of “risk on” type of trade.
WORLD
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: Index Makes Stunning Turnaround on Friday

The Parisian CAC Index fell a bit on Friday to test a minor uptrend line, only to turn around and rally quite significantly. The 6500 level has been overcome, and now it looks like we are getting ready to go looking towards the 50-day EMA. Furthermore, there is also a downtrend line sitting above that continues to offer plenty of resistance. If we were to break above there, then the market is likely to go looking towards the 1600 level, possibly even the 7000 level after that.
STOCKS
AFP

OPEC+ grapples with mixed blessing of rising oil prices

OPEC and its key allies will meet on Monday to decide whether to ramp up oil production in a bid to calm overheated global energy prices. The market landscape has changed little since the previous September 1 meeting of the oil exporters' cartel and its allies, together known as OPEC+, with demand continuing to weigh on global crude supply. Oil prices jumped above $80 last week for the first time in almost three years, handing the club, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, both a boost and a dilemma. The 23 countries in the group are expected to start their video conference meeting at 1300 GMT (3 pm local time at OPEC's Vienna headquarters).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Of Oil#Triangle#Crude Oil Price#Ema#Iranians
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Tries to Recover on Friday

The euro recovered a bit on Friday, but after we have seen this massive amount of selling pressure, it is very unlikely that it is the beginning of a change in attitude. The market is likely to hear a lot of noise right around the 1.16 level, but even if we break above there, it is likely that we will see even more resistance beyond that near the 1.17 level. This is a market that will be noisy to say the least, and probably held hostage by the bond market over the next several sessions. With yields surging in the United States, and the European Union struggling to find power, it is probably not a real stretch to think that the euro could fall further.
CURRENCIES
cityindex.co.uk

Two trades to watch: WTI oil, FTSE

Oil is edging just a few ticks lower at the start of the week, stalling around 75.60 as investors look ahead towards the OPEC+ decision. In the July meeting the group agreed to up output by 400,000 barrels per day. However, the group is deciding whether to increase further as demand recovered fast than expected, pushing Brent to a 3 year high last week.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil: Three-Year Highs in Sight as Bulls Fight On

WTI Crude Oil enters the start of this week near three-year highs regarding its value. The 76.00 level is within sight and the commodity hit a high of nearly 76.67 on the 28th of September. A combination of factors is causing WTI Crude Oil to test a host of bullish notions. Talk of about a potential energy shortage in Europe is growing louder as winter months are being taken into consideration, a buying spree by China has been widely suggested and the knowledge that OPEC will be holding an important summit this week is a factor too.
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Crude Oil In Wait For OPEC+ Decisions

Early in the first full week of October, the oil market has decent expectations while waiting for the next OPEC+ meeting. Brent is trading at $79.00 and will surely very actively respond to all comments, both from the cartel itself and its members. The basic scenario implies that the cartel...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
investing.com

Crude Oil Soars; WTI Hits 7-Year High as OPEC+ Sticks to Plan

Investing.com -- Oil prices soared Monday, hitting multi-year highs with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies seen keeping to its existing plan of a gradual increase in supply, declining to add more output to the global market even under pressure from consumers. By 8:45 AM ET (1245...
TRAFFIC
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Gas prices rose two cents over the past week to $3.20 per gallon, a level not seen since October 2014. The probable causes for the increase are a slight uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $73 bbl, according to AAA. “Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the … Continue reading "Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure" The post Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
CBS Miami

AAA: Florida Gas Prices Slips Lower, Yet Upward Pressure Remains

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Prices at the gas pumps slipped a little lower, declining another 2 cents last week. The state average has been on a downward trend for the past two weeks; slipping a total of 5 cents since setting a new 2021 high of $3.10 per gallon in mid-September. “After weeks of declines, gas prices face renewed upward pressure after the price of crude oil rose 3% last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Crude prices have remained elevated this year, because unlike the years before the pandemic – where supplies far outpaced demand –...
MIAMI, FL
fxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices as the Dollar Drops

Gold prices continued to grind higher as the dollar fell for a second consecutive trading session. Treasury yields were lower, which weighed on the interest rate differential in favor of currencies other than the greenback, which helped has put pressure on gold prices. Since gold is priced in U.S. dollars, a weaker U.S. currency makes gold less in other currencies.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

Here’s Why Oil Prices Are Falling Back

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading nearly flat on Friday, edging lower shortly after the New York opening as investors attempt to close out a choppy week with a marginal gain. After surging into a multi-month high at the start of the week on stronger demand expectations,...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, contributing to a gain for the week

Oil futures settled a bit higher on Friday, shaking off earlier declines, as traders placed their bets ahead of a meeting Monday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies. The group, known as OPEC+, are expected to make a decision on crude production levels, with most analysts saying producers are most likely to continue with their gradual increases in output, but a stronger boost in production remains a possibility. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 85 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $75.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, gained 2.6% for the week, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

Why This Under-$8 Oil Stock Jumped 20.5% This Week

Centennial Resource generated record cash flows last quarter. With oil prices soaring since then, the market sees strong prospects ahead for the oil producer. It was a pretty big week for oil and gas stocks, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) turning out to be one of the top performers in the upstream oil industry. Centennial Resource shares closed Friday up 4.8%, and that drove the stock's weekly gains to a solid 20.5%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy