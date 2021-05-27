USD/CAD Forecast: USD Recovers Against CAD, Still Threatened
Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar rallied significantly during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to look at the 1.20 level underneath as significant support. That is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and that attracts a certain amount of attention based upon that alone. The fact that we are closing towards the top of the candlestickis a very good sign that we could see a little bit of a bounce.www.dailyforex.com
