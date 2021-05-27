CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD Forecast: USD Recovers Against CAD, Still Threatened

By Christopher Lewis
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHeavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar rallied significantly during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to look at the 1.20 level underneath as significant support. That is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and that attracts a certain amount of attention based upon that alone. The fact that we are closing towards the top of the candlestickis a very good sign that we could see a little bit of a bounce.

