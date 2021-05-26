Cancel
Are You Prepared To Deal With A Car Accident?

 28 days ago

While driving is an experience that many people enjoy and do every day, it's also very dangerous and many people are caught in accidents every day. Not every accident results in serious injuries, but serious damage can be done regardless, and it will have an effect on the people involved in an accident. One of the major problems with driving on the road is that everyone has to be aware of what's going on around them. Even if you're the most cautious driver on the road, you have to be able to trust all of the other drivers around you. Others can be unpredictable, and that's what makes driving so dangerous.

TrafficCanyon News

3 Common Types Of Car Accidents (And How To Avoid Them)

UNITED STATES—Each year, over 32,000 people are killed and 2 million are injured in car accidents in the US. While modern vehicles are safer and easier to drive than the ones our grandparents and parents used to drive, we still see an unforgivable number of car accidents for the current level of technology and infrastructure development.
Texas Statebettersworthlaw.com

Claiming Compensation For a Rear-End Car Accident in Texas

One of the first things that injury victims should do after a car crash is try to determine whose fault the accident was. In most cases, rear-end accidents are the fault of the vehicle whose front end collided with the other vehicle’s back end. For example, a collision could take place if the driver of the rear vehicle fails to notice that the vehicle in front is slowing down. However, total fault is not always assigned to one person. In some cases, the driver in front can be partially at fault for the accident. For example, perhaps the driver in the above situation was slowing down to turn, but they did not have their turn signal on. They could then be found partially responsible for the collision accident.
Flagstaff, AZflagscanner.com

Car accident in Flagstaff

Flagstaff Police and EMS are responding to an injury accident at Milton and Riordan. One car is smoking and airbags have deployed. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits when you subscribe to the FLAGscanner Premiere membership.
Washington, INwamwamfm.com

Authorities respond to car vs train accident

Authorities responded to a car vs train accident yesterday afternoon in Washington. The accident happened at the railroad crossing at Southeast 11th Street and is currently under investigation. The Washington Times Herald reported that a young woman was driving a sedan north bound around 3 p.m. when the car was...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

What To Do First If Engaged In A Multiple Car Accident

Multiple Car Accidents Are Common And You Should Be Prepared To Know Who To Make The Claim Against. A larger number of accidents take place on the roads every day. While some involve two cars, others may involve more than that. A crowded road and a small collision are all it takes for you to end up in a further multiple car crash. Such situations at times can be extremely serious and dangerous. The hardest part is to then understand who is at fault and from whom you should seek relief.
TrafficKTAR.com

4 important questions to ask after a car accident

With Summer upon us, travel is picking up all across Arizona and that means more car accidents. No matter how common vehicle crashes are — there are millions every year in the United States — they’re overwhelming when they happen to you. That’s why it’s important to know ahead of...
Public Safetysflcn.com

How To Bring Justice If You Lost Someone Dear To You In A Car Accident

Losing someone you love abruptly to a road accident is as horrible as life can get. Yet this is the reality of a good number of families across the US. Statistics from the Federal Highway Administration show that there were approximately 33,000 fatal road crashes in 2019 alone. These accidents resulted in over 36,000 deaths. A significant portion of them qualified as wrongful deaths. For example, in the same year, the NHTSA reported that 10,142 road accident deaths resulted from drunk driving. That’s almost a third of all road accident fatalities!
Trafficmentalitch.com

Why Is Evidence Preservation Essential After a Car Accident?

Based on the Canadian Transportation Safety Board, there are 160,000 car accidents each year, of which 2,800-2,900 result in deaths. With so many cars on the road, car accidents are the main cause of serious injuries to victims. The majority of car accidents are usually caused by distracted driving, carelessness...
Orlando, FLWESH

Should you drive your car after a car accident?

You have a lot to deal with after you get into a car accident. Dealing with injuries, damage to your car, handling the paperwork with the police, starting an insurance claim, finding a repair shop… it can be a little overwhelming, especially right after you’ve been through the stress of the car accident itself. However, the most pressing question you need to ask is whether or not it’s safe to leave the scene of the accident in your car. How do you know if it’s safe to get behind the wheel?
Trafficlegalreader.com

Good Reasons Why Hiring a Car Accident Lawyer is a Smart Decision

Most people are so disturbed by the accident that they can be inclined to settle as quickly as possible to get over the ordeal. Given the high volume of traffic on the roads, accidents can happen for several reasons leaving you to deal with it even though it was not your fault in the first place. While you need to inform the police immediately and seek medical assistance, if required, you also need to call your personal injury lawyer so that he can start preparing to sue the party responsible for the accident for damages and compensation. Even though it is possible to file a suit in court, there are several inescapable benefits of engaging a competent and experienced car accident attorney.
Trafficpubclub.com

Crucial Tips On How To Avoid A Car Accident

Car accidents happen on a daily basis, from minor fender benders to serious car crashes. Road users have the responsibility of driving carefully and making sure other road users are safe. If you ignore traffic rules and it results in an accident, you will be held financially responsible for the damage caused.
Moosic, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Preparing your car for summer travel

MOOSIC, Pa. — If you haven't taken a big trip in a while, it's a good idea to make sure your vehicle is safe and ready to travel because nothing can ruin your summer vacation faster than having your vehicle break down. "Now that things are opening up, people and...
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Car accident leaves donkey dead

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A single car accident on Friday morning leaves one injured and a donkey dead. The accident was reported on Highway 359 by Old Milwaukee Road around 5:30 in the morning. The donkey was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver suffered no serious injuries. Police...
Trafficsnaplap.net

Top Ways to Avoid Car Accidents

Unless you have been living under the rock, you will know that around 9500 people died as a result of not wearing their seatbelts in 1999. So as the millennials continue to buy vehicles of their own, the number of car accidents is on the rise. Because speeding is chanted as a “cool thing” amongst today’s generation, the number of vehicle accidents taking place has been staggering. This is why it is essential for one to acknowledge the importance of being careful when driving cars. Only if you are stuck with an intense situation, should you think of over speeding, otherwise it wouldn’t be wise enough to speed up. Here, in this feature, we will walk you through a few ways to avoid car accidents:
Public Safetyliistudio.com

Car Accident Law Firm Benefits You

If you have been in a car accident, you are likely in need of a car accident lawyer. There are several benefits to hiring one. You can receive compensation for the injuries and medical bills you incur. Plus, your rights will be protected as well as your car accident lawyer will be able to make sure you receive fair compensation.
Trafficthesaxon.org

Car accidents on the rise during the pandemic

(CNN) — When the coronavirus pandemic brought the country to a standstill last year, the roads were emptied as many people took refuge at home. But those who got behind the wheel had a more risky behavior, which caused the deadliest year for car accidents in America in more than a decade.
Heber City, UTkslnewsradio.com

Fatal car accident on Highway 40 in Heber

HEBER, Utah- A fatal accident on highway US 40 in Heber City is causing major delays. Troopers are on the scene where two vehicles collided, causing one fatality. The other party is in critical condition but is stable en route to the hospital. Expect delays in the area as both...
Trafficthenewsgod.com

How Long May a Car Accident Impact you?

Car accidents are a sure-shot nightmare for any driver out there. The minute they occur, they bring 1000’s problems and unfamiliar scenarios with them; Different types of claims, price fluctuations, individual harm, impact on the vehicle, etc., the list goes on and on. But the primary stress that bothers all the drivers out there is the damage that it does to the insurance premium of that particular vehicle. An accident-related car’s driver usually experiences an increase of almost 34% in the car insurance rates.
Trafficthedailyinsurancenews.com

What To Do After A Car Accident

You’ve been in an accident. You’re hurt and angry, not to mention scared about what’s going to happen next. After a car accident, it is important that you know your rights as well as the steps you need to take after being involved in a crash. This blog post will help guide you on what steps should be taken after a car accident so that your situation can be properly addressed by law enforcement and insurance companies.
Newington, NHUnion Leader

Report: Rail cars didn't connect properly in deadly NH accident

An experienced Pan Am Railways conductor in Newington was killed last month when two railcars didn’t connect properly after several tries, causing him to become “pinched” between the devices that link them together, according to a preliminary investigation. A National Transportation Safety Board report blamed the fatal accident at SubCom...