Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks is sponsoring the Kitayama Brothers Farms Gerbera Festival as “Gerbera-N-Go,” a drive through flower sale at Kitayama Brothers Farms, 481 San Andreas Road, Watsonville. Crates of five plants featuring a mix of colors can be pre-ordered online for $10 per crate starting May 14, through June 15, at www.thatsmypark.org/shop and will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19. All proceeds will benefit Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks and the Santa Cruz Farm Bureau Agricultural Worker Vaccine Program.