Apple’s latest salvo in the arguments (and, indeed, lawsuits and regulatory investigations) about its App Store is some new stats from last year. The company says that its App Store ecosystem “facilitated $643 billion in billings and sales during 2020, a 24 percent year-over-year increase”. So, this is not just purchases of apps and in-app purchases, but also the money generated by apps selling other kinds of product and services, from groceries to taxis.