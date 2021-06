After selling nearly all of his homes, Elon Musk has reportedly moved into a $50,000 prefab Boxabl Casita home in Starbase, Texas near SpaceX headquarters. The Tesla CEO still retains an events house in the Bay Area, but may even sell that one day to a big family who would actually make use of it. His current residence is essentially a 20×20 unit that spans 400 square feet inside. Read more for a tour and additional information.