USD/SGD: Important Support Reacts to Knock of Bearish Trend
As the USD/SGD swims within the lower depths of its mid-term and long term price range, speculators may feel unsettled. Having tested these depths in the recent past, it is clear that reversals higher have sprung, and may have hurt traders in the past who wanted to participate via the bearish momentum which has become a frequent characteristic of the USD/SGD. However, the constant knocking on the door of support at these depths may lead speculators to believe the door will eventually open.www.dailyforex.com
