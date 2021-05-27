S&P 500 Forecast: Hovering Around the 4200 Level
The S&P 500 did very little during the trading session on Wednesday, as we are sitting just below the 4200 level. The 4200 level is an area where we have seen a lot of selling pressure over the last couple of months, and continues to be a major issue. If we can break above the 4225 handle, then I think we are ready to go much higher. At that point, I would anticipate a move to the 4400 level, but right now it seems as if we are just running out of momentum. With this lack of momentum, the old adage “sell in May and go away” comes to mind.www.dailyforex.com
