DAX Forecast: Pressuring the Resistance Barrier

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe DAX pulled back a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as the 15,500 level has offered enough resistance to turn things back around. Ultimately, we did bounce just a bit from the lows of the day, so it is likely that we will continue to go much higher. We are retesting the previous breakout, so I at this point we could see a bit of a bounce. If we make a fresh high, the market then goes looking towards the 16,000 level. That is my target for the interim, based upon the rectangle that I have marked on the chart, especially given the fact that the 50-day EMA is slicing through the bottom of it and pushing higher. Because of this, there are a lot of technical reasons to believe that this market could go higher.

The Independent

Asian markets mixed; China Evergrande shares suspended

Asian markets were mixed on Monday, with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% after troubled property developer China Evergrande’s shares were suspended from trading. China Evergrande did not say why it halted trading of its shares, but a Chinese financial news service, Cailian, said another major developer was planning to buy Evergrande's property management unit. Evergrande is struggling to make payments on more than $300 billion of debt as it endures a cash crunch brought on...
DAX Forecast: Looking Ready to Lead the Way

The DAX Index initially plunged on Friday after gapping lower. However, there has been quite a bit of buying pressure as the market reached towards the 200-day EMA. This is an indicator that a lot of people pay close attention to, so it's no surprise that we turned around to form a bit of a hammer. The hammer is a very bullish candlestick, and at this point, if we break above there, it is possible that we may make a move to the upside.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Tries to Recover on Friday

The euro recovered a bit on Friday, but after we have seen this massive amount of selling pressure, it is very unlikely that it is the beginning of a change in attitude. The market is likely to hear a lot of noise right around the 1.16 level, but even if we break above there, it is likely that we will see even more resistance beyond that near the 1.17 level. This is a market that will be noisy to say the least, and probably held hostage by the bond market over the next several sessions. With yields surging in the United States, and the European Union struggling to find power, it is probably not a real stretch to think that the euro could fall further.
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Jumps Higher Heading into Weekend

The Australian dollar initially fell on Friday but then turned around to show signs of strength again in what has been a somewhat repeating pattern. The Asian markets tend to sell off the Aussie, perhaps in reaction to the concerns coming out of China, but by the time the Americans get on board, they start looking for some type of “risk on” type of trade.
S&P 500 Forecast: Recovers Losses from Previous 24 Hours

The S&P 500 initially fell on Friday but then turned around to show signs of life again. By doing so, we ended up taking back the entire body of the Thursday candlestick, but we also have the previous uptrend line that is sitting there offering a certain amount of resistance. With that in mind, I think it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which we simply take off to the upside, not only because of that uptrend line but also the fact that the 50-day EMA is starting to curl lower.
USD/ZAR: Tumultuous Conditions, Potential Wide Value Range

The USD/ZAR is trading as of this writing near the 14.90000 level. Value remains within sight of the upper range for the Forex pair, and speculators who have been trading the USD/ZAR the past handful of days may be enticed while looking at technical charts. The volatility delivered by the USD/ZAR has created a broad range and likely produced rather solid results for some speculators, while making others suffer.
USD/MXN: Higher Range Explored and Speculated On by Traders

The USD/MXN hit a mid-term high of nearly 20.73500 on Friday, which tested values last seen in June of this year. Even though a reversal occurred after hitting the highs before going into the weekend, the USD/MXN maintains its upper range and current trading conditions technically remain dynamic as speculators consider their chances within the volatile conditions.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Attempts to Stop Losses

The GBP/USD has been trying to compensate for its sharp losses that pushed it towards the 1.3411 support level, a 2021 low. The rebound gains did not exceed the 1.3575 level and closed the week’s trading stable around the 1.3542 level. Commenting on the performance of the pound in the Forex market, a veteran trader in the Forex market says that sterling has crossed a turn and it would be unwise to sell it. According to Brent Donnelly, president of Spectra Markets and author of Alpha Trader, he is no longer 'bearish' on the pound in the wake of this week's events as he believes the recent market panic over fuel is over.
Gold Technical Analysis: Anticipating the Moment of Launch

The price of gold reached $1765 twice last week after falling to the support level of $1722, the lowest price in nearly two months. Trading this week will start stable around $1760, at a time when the markets are awaiting the announcement of US jobs numbers, whose results affect the current market expectations towards the approaching date of tightening the policy of the US Federal Reserve.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Trending Lower

It was a sharp bearish trading week for the EUR/USD, which collapsed to the 1.1563 support level, a 14-month low, and closed trading around the 1.1592 level. Inflation in the Eurozone rose sharply in September and is expected to extend upward during the fourth quarter. However, the euro exchange rates...
Gold Forecast: Markets Run Out of Momentum

Gold markets went back and forth on Friday, showing signs of exhaustion after the massive bullish candlestick that we formed on Thursday. This is interesting, because after the massive move, one would have to think that the fact that the market has sat still suggests that the upside of gold is somewhat limited. In fact, that is essentially what I am counting on: looking for some type of exhaustion that I can start selling again.
DailyFx

Equities Q4 Technical Forecast: S&P 500 Bounces Back, DAX 40 and Nikkei 225 Faced With Indecision

S&P 500, DAX 40, and Nikkei 225 key levels to watch for the 4th quarter. {{GUIDE|Equities|Download the Full Equities 4Q Forecast!}}. After months of riding above a rising trendline and marking continuous all-time highs, the S&P 500 has ended the third quarter with a slightly more negative tone. That said, despite the all-time bears getting excited, the pullback so far seems to be just that, a pullback. I struggle to see this as the beginning of something more given the amount of demand for US equities, and a possible increase in upcoming share buy-backs keeping equities supported.
Weekly Forex Forecast

The yen is a popular asset during turbulent times. The US dollar has been on an absolute tear against the Japanese yen over the last couple of weeks, and as a result of exhaustion was likely to come back into the picture eventually. That is exactly what we have seen, but there is still plenty of buying interest underneath that will support this market. I think that the ¥111 level is a natural place for this market to close from the previous week, and I think that the “bottom” is closer to the ¥110 level. I like the idea of buying dips going forward.
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index is Sitting on Top of Trendline

The NASDAQ 100 has tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains to show weakness yet again. This is interesting, considering that we are extraordinarily weak looking, but yet at the end of the day the market simply cannot get off of its floor. The stock markets continue to be manipulated via speeches on Capitol Hill, and of course the central bank, so yet to be very cautious about trying to short anything. If we break down below the last couple of days, I might be a buyer of puts, but that says bearish as I get as you know.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index Hanging On by a Thread

The S&P 500 continues to sit right at a major uptrend line, and even though we did initially tried to rally during the day, we have given back most of the gains to show weakness yet again. If we break down below the lows of the previous week, it is very likely that we continue to go much lower, perhaps opening up a move down to the 4200 level. At that point, I would be a buyer of puts, but that is about as bearish as I get with this market due to the fact that it is so highly manipulated.
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Breaks Through Significant Support Level

The Euro has fallen again during the trading session on Thursday, as the 1.16 level has been sliced through. By doing so, the market looks as if it is going to continue to see downward pressure, as the US dollar is strengthening against almost anything. Furthermore, the interest rates in America rising works against the value of the Euro as it is considered to be the “anti-dollar”, and therefore I think it makes quite a bit of sense that we see this continue.
DAX Forecast: Looking for Support at Major Uptrend Line

The German index has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to test the major trendline underneath. The uptrend line of course is a rather reliable one going back quite some time, so it does make a certain amount of sense that we see a bit of a fight here. That being said, if we can break down below the lows of last week, then the DAX is going to be free to challenge the 200 day EMA, which in and of itself attracts a certain amount of attention.
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Struggles to Recover the 1.35 Level

The British pound has rallied initially during the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the 1.35 handle. The market has given back a bit of the strength in order to form a less than impressive candlestick. The market is likely to continue to go lower, especially if we break down below the lows of the Thursday session. That could open up a move down to the 1.30 250 level, and then possibly even the 1.30 handle.
USD/INR Forecast: Indian Rupee Loses Ground to Greenback

The US dollar initially pulled back just a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show signs of life again against the Indian rupee. The area right around ₹74 continues to offer support, as the 50 day EMA is starting to reach towards that area, and it is of course scenario where we had sold off quite drastically several weeks ago. In other words, there is a certain amount of “market memory” that comes into play in this area.
