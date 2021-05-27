DAX Forecast: Pressuring the Resistance Barrier

The DAX pulled back a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as the 15,500 level has offered enough resistance to turn things back around. Ultimately, we did bounce just a bit from the lows of the day, so it is likely that we will continue to go much higher. We are retesting the previous breakout, so I at this point we could see a bit of a bounce. If we make a fresh high, the market then goes looking towards the 16,000 level. That is my target for the interim, based upon the rectangle that I have marked on the chart, especially given the fact that the 50-day EMA is slicing through the bottom of it and pushing higher. Because of this, there are a lot of technical reasons to believe that this market could go higher.