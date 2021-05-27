Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Knox, Marion, Morrow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 05:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Holmes; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck affecting Holmes and Wayne Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck. * Until this evening. * At 5:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.4 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 10.7 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Several low lying roads in Holmes County including Township Roads 91 and 92, and County Roads 621 and 622 are flooded.