Holmes County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Knox, Marion, Morrow by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holmes; Knox; Marion; Morrow Patchy dense fog and reduced visibilities can be expected over the next few hours across portions of north central Ohio. Fog that forms or has already formed will dissipate after sunrise. Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down when encountering roads and highways with reduced visibilities.

alerts.weather.gov
