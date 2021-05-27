Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Knox, Marion, Morrow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 21:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Huron; Knox; Wyandot FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT MONDAY FOR ASHLAND, CRAWFORD, SOUTHERN HURON, NORTHERN KNOX, NORTHEASTERN MARION, NORTHEASTERN MORROW, RICHLAND, NORTHWESTERN HOLMES, SOUTHEASTERN SENECA AND EASTERN WYANDOT COUNTIES At 820 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mansfield, Ashland, Bucyrus, Galion, Shelby, Willard, Ontario, Lexington, Crestline, Loudonville, New London, Bellville, Plymouth, New Washington, Hayesville, Savannah, Polk, Chatfield, Greenwich and Butler. The Black Fork at Shelby is cresting now near or just below 16.50. The river has come out of banks upstream of the river gauge. Properties along the Black Fork are threatened with flood waters. Roads downstream of Shelby may also be cut off by the Black Fork. The Shelby Fire Department reported that flood waters are receding upstream of town.