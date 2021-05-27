Flash Flood Watch issued for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Dickinson; Geary; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Kansas...east central Kansas...north central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following areas, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Geary and Morris. In north central Kansas, Clay, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic and Washington. In northeast Kansas, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie and Riley. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning * Thunderstorms with very heavy rain will continue to move across the watch area through the early morning.alerts.weather.gov