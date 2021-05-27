Cancel
Health

U.S. F-Gas Phase Down, Impact of HFOs Among Topics at ATMOsphere America

r744.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10th edition of the ATMOsphere America conference, scheduled for October 13-24, will feature discussions on the U.S. HFC phase down at the federal and state levels, and the impact of HFO refrigerants on health, safety and the environment, among other topics. shecco, organizer of ATMOsphere America (and publisher of...

r744.com
State
Washington State
