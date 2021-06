The need for cyber resilience has reached critical levels. But cyber resilience isn't a destination; it's "not a place you can get to by boat or a train." It is the Emerald City of the security world — somewhere you aspire to reach, only to get there and realize there is so much more to learn and do. And, just like Dorothy and Toto, managed service providers (MSPs) and small and midsized businesses (SMBs) need to start at the beginning: educate their people, evolve their processes, and revisit their security infrastructure. Only then they can achieve a gold standard of cyber resilience.