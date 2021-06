Jake Paul challenged 6ix9ine to a fight this week and the social media beef is on. The YouTube star is no stranger to challenging any and everyone to box now. He knocked out Ben Askren in his last Triller fight and is looking to stir the pot at every turn. His brother is fighting Floyd Mayweather in a highly-discussed exhibition match in just a few weeks. Tekashi 6ix9ine is a couple of steps down the ladder. A fan asked about the possibility and Paul broke it all down on his Instagram Stories. “I want to because he deserves to get his ass beat and I want to do it for all the people he's disrespected but honestly would be too easy and a 30-second fight + he wouldn't show up in the ring on the day of the fight but yes I would love to knock him out.”