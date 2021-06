As the Australian state of Victoria, and capital city Melbourne, headed into lockdown 4.0 on the evening of May 27, it felt like a collective exhausted sigh released from the city itself. While wearing masks indoors and out isn't the worst demand, the fact that many businesses that had only just found their footing again were having to close with only hours of notice meant a huge emotional and financial cost to owners and staff. For those, like me, who work in casual roles in the service industry (I'm both a journalist and a Pilates instructor), a week of work and income vanished the moment the government announced a lockdown. No gyms.