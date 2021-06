Khloe Kardashian is opening up about how Tristan Thompson's deal with the Boston Celtics affects her and their 3-year-old daughter, True. In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star talks to sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian about whether she'd consider moving to Boston to be with the NBA star full-time. Tristan signed with the Celtics in November 2020 after playing with the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2011.