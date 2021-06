Water – Use It Wisely believes the most important water conservation device is you. We’re not here to tell you to save water but instead, show you how. Most of our visitors to the website are from Central and Southern Arizona where the drier climate means conserving water is especially important. At Water – Use It Wisely, we focus on reminding Arizona desert dwellers how easy it is to conserve water. Changing a few simple habits can have a significant impact on water consumption and embracing good habits now can nourish our state for generations to come.