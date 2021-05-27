In This Moment to headline Hard Rock Event Center concert

The 65th Annual Beaufort Water Festival is excited to announce Rodney Atkins, as the main act for the 2021 Concert in the Park!. With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and 1 Billion career on-demand streams under his belt, Atkins is one of Country music’s most prominent artists. Continuing to be recognized as a powerful voice on Country radio, his Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and the top spot-on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall. He has also sold over 11 million units and earned ten career Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest Gold-certified single, “Caught Up In The Country (feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers),” which also set the record for longest- running single in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks. Atkins recently performed on.