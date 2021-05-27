In This Moment to headline Hard Rock Event Center concert

I stopped a co-worker in the hallway and exclaimed, did you see the Jai Wolf info, how did we not know about that? He said we did know about it, but it was originally announced in the Before Time, and none of us can remember back that far, or what concerts we had planned to go to, which is a very legit explanation. That's when another dude we work with down the hall popped in and said, don't forget about In This Moment! And that's when we realized we forgot about In This Moment. In case you did too, here's the deal.