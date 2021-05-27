Cancel
Music

In This Moment to headline Hard Rock Event Center concert

spotonflorida.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA - In This Moment and Black Veil Brides, along with DED and Raven Black, will perform Friday, Nov. 19, in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. IN FLORIDA ★. 05-13 05-13 Taylor...

spotonflorida.com
State
Florida State
#Hard Rock Hotel#Raven Black#Black Veil Brides#Tampa#Orient Road#Veil#Ded#County Sheriff#Tampa
Musicthis song is sick

Subtronics Announces New Headlining Red Rocks Show ‘Cyclops Rocks’

One of dubstep’s most formidable forces as just announced a headlining performance at Red Rocks. Subtronics is the latest to get the green light at Colorado’s most famous venue, with a new show titled Cyclops Rocks. The event is set to take place in just a month’s time on Tuesday, June 22.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Vanilla Ice headlining Concerts in Your Car

Rapper and special guest take over Ventura on June 26th. The 90’s pop icon and rapper Robert Van Winkle aka Vanilla Ice will set the stage on fire with his distinctive mix of rock, techno material and old-school hip hop at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 26th at 8 pm.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Rusko in Concert at Ayva Center

Rusko, the British EDM producer and DJ, lands at Avya Center in West Houston for an evening of pulse-pounding electronic music. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities. The safest way to enjoy this and many other events around Houston is to get vaccinated from COVID-19 infection. Many vaccination sites across the city are allowing walk-ins, including at NRG Park and all Houston Health Department sites. Find the nearest site, including major pharmacies, by texting your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.
Sloan, NYcheektowagabee.com

Griffith Park to rock with six concerts this summer

Residents of the Village of Sloan and the surrounding communities have a summer staple to look forward to this season. The village has announced the lineup for the Sloan Arts Council’s 19th Annual Concerts in Griffith Park. The season will kick off with a performance by Crash Cadillac from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, and Trustee Eric […]
Davenport, IAKWQC

QC Rock Academy Kick-off Concert

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Greg Hipskind of QC Rock Academy was a QCL in-studio guest (he was the FIRST to be on set as we emerge from the long pandemic!) to preview the upcoming weekend’s Summer Kick-of Concert featuring the young musicians on May 22, 2021, in Rock Island at Schwiebert Riverfront Park. Watch the segment to learn more about the event and the premiere music school.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

HARDY Gets Dirty with Hard Rocking Puddle of Mudd Cover

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Big Loud Records’ heavy hitter HARDY channels his inner rocker with a new cover of the Puddle of Mudd classic, “BLURRY,” getting down-and-dirty with a rowdy 2001 smash. Releasing under Big Loud Records’ Rock/Alternative imprint, Big Loud Rock, it’s available across all streaming platforms and digital retailers.
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Guster, Colorado Symphony team for Red Rocks concert

MORRISON, Colo. — Rock band Guster has announced it is coming out of "covidtirement" to play a performance at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony. The concert will take place Sunday, July 25, 2021 with special guests The Lone Below. "This is a dream come true," said Guster....
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

In This Moment with Black Veil Brides Concert in Montana

I stopped a co-worker in the hallway and exclaimed, did you see the Jai Wolf info, how did we not know about that? He said we did know about it, but it was originally announced in the Before Time, and none of us can remember back that far, or what concerts we had planned to go to, which is a very legit explanation. That's when another dude we work with down the hall popped in and said, don't forget about In This Moment! And that's when we realized we forgot about In This Moment. In case you did too, here's the deal.
Musicthis song is sick

Khruangbin Announce Headlining Red Rocks Show This Fall

Red Rocks is keeping the show announcements flowing! Today the landmark Colorado venue announced that one of our favorite bands, Khruangbin, will be headlining on the first day of fall, September 21. As much as we love listening to their albums (all three just do not get old), the Texas...
Musicthis song is sick

Flying Lotus To Headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre In June

The king of weird and spooky vibes is touching down for a headlining performance at Red Rocks next month. Flying Lotus, who recently delivered his new album, Yasuke (which doubles as the OST for the Netflix show by the same name), has announced that he will be coming to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 17.
Morrison, COcoloradomusic.org

NEWS: Red Rocks Increasing Capacity for Concerts

By Darren Whitehead, 9News | MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced capacity limits are increasing for many – but, not all – events happening at the iconic venue. Denver city officials said 6,300 fans will be allowed to attend concerts starting with Saturday’s Mt. Joy concert. Capacity will remain...
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

Steel Panther to perform at Hard Rock

SIOUX CITY – American rock band Steel Panther will perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on July 9. A quartet who first gained popularity during the early 2000s under the name Metal Shop, Steel Panther consists of vocalist Ralph Saenz (Michael Starr), drummer Darren Leader (Stix Zadinia), bassist Travis Haley (Lexxi Foxx), and guitarist Russ Parrish (Satchel).
Musiceatstayplaybeaufort.com

Rodney Atkins to headline 2021 Beaufort Water Festival Concert in the Park

The 65th Annual Beaufort Water Festival is excited to announce Rodney Atkins, as the main act for the 2021 Concert in the Park!. With eight Top 5 singles, six No. 1s, and 1 Billion career on-demand streams under his belt, Atkins is one of Country music’s most prominent artists. Continuing to be recognized as a powerful voice on Country radio, his Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and the top spot-on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall. He has also sold over 11 million units and earned ten career Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest Gold-certified single, “Caught Up In The Country (feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers),” which also set the record for longest- running single in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks. Atkins recently performed on.
Lancaster County, NELincoln Journal Star

Family calendar: May 26-June 2 "Alice In Wonderland" and "Mary Poppins" True Dance & Company at the Lied Center; Memorial Day events; National Bike Month events; Concerts in-person and livestreamed

Please check event venues for current information. American Ballet Theatre outdoor event: Pioneers Park — 8 p.m. July 1. Free performance, bring your own lawn chairs and blankets, donations optional, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Tickets: Liedcenter.org. "Brews at the Zoo" at the Lincoln Children's Zoo — 6-11 p.m. June 26....
Performing ArtsFox 19

ICON Music Center announces first concert

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center has announced the first concert for the new music venue at Smale Park. The Foo Fighters will be performing at the venue on July 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m. Officials at ICON say...