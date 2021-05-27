LFO Store releases Analog Dreams soundset for Roland JV-1080
LFO Store has announced the release of the Analog Dreams soundset, a collection of 75 presets for the JV-1080 digital synthesizer by Roland. Created by Nick Klimenko, the pack includes vintage analog-like basses and leads, emulations of classic legends (Moog, Jupiter, JX-series, CS, Juno, Arp Odyssey, Yamaha DX-7 and others), deep ambient pads, space drones and tonal soundscapes, modern sequences, and beautiful bells, plucks and rhythmic structures.rekkerd.org