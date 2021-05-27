Cancel
LFO Store releases Analog Dreams soundset for Roland JV-1080

rekkerd.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLFO Store has announced the release of the Analog Dreams soundset, a collection of 75 presets for the JV-1080 digital synthesizer by Roland. Created by Nick Klimenko, the pack includes vintage analog-like basses and leads, emulations of classic legends (Moog, Jupiter, JX-series, CS, Juno, Arp Odyssey, Yamaha DX-7 and others), deep ambient pads, space drones and tonal soundscapes, modern sequences, and beautiful bells, plucks and rhythmic structures.

rekkerd.org
Electronicsrekkerd.org

SonalSystem releases Abyss soundset for Generate synthesizer

SonalSystem has announced a new soundset for the recently updated Generate chaotic polysynth by Newfangled Audio. With an emphasis on ethereal, ambient, evolving and massive sounds, Abyss features a collection of 60 presets for Generate, offering aeons of slow-moving space in which to form your next huge emotive masterpiece in sound or song.
Computersrekkerd.org

Roland releases free graphical editor and librarian software for JUPITER-X

Roland has announced the release of a graphical editor and librarian software for the JUPITER-X and JUPITER-Xm synthesizer instruments. The JUPITER-X and JUPITER-Xm are among the deepest, biggest-sounding, and most complex synthesizers Roland has ever made. Developed for sonic explorers who love to craft sounds down to the finest details, the JUPITER-X Editor provides a user-friendly graphical interface that makes it even easier to harness the limitless creative potential of these powerful instruments.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Blind Audio releases Nemesis Modular Drums + Free Analog Synth Shots

Loopmasters has announced the release of the latest sample pack from Blind Audio, featuring a collection of over 300 immaculately designed percussive one shots created with a Eurorack modular synthesizer. Nemesis – Modular Drums provides you with the tools that will help you build better beats and give new life...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Ritual Noize soundset for NI TRK-01 by The Sound Gardxn

The Sound Gardxn has released a collection of presets for the TRK-01 by Native Instruments, a Reaktor ensemble designed for creative and exciting kick-bass combinations. Ritual Noize features 60 presets, including 30 kick/percussion and 30 bass presets which are designed to be mixed and matched like a construction kit. The...
MusicMarin Independent Journal

Moby releases new studio album “Reprise,” in stores today

Moby fans can now press play on “Reprise,” the techno legend’s new offering that was released today (March 28). “Reprise” is the electronic music artist’s 19th studio album. It’s a collection of songs from throughout his career — including such well-known tracks as “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?”...
rekkerd.org

Loopmasters releases Wh0’s House and Alternative RnB Tools by Mike Patrick

Loopmasters has launched a thumping dancefloor collection with its new royalty free sample pack Wh0’s House, featuring loops and one shots from one of the hottest UK duos in house music right now: Wh0. The pack includes punchy kick drums, snappy snares, grooving hi-hat patterns, addictive synth hooks, system-ready bass,...
MusicSoompi

NCT DREAM Announces Release Of Repackaged Album “Hello Future”

On June 8 at midnight KST, NCT DREAM released teasers on social media announcing a repackaged version of the group’s first full album, “Hot Sauce.” The repackaged album will be titled “Hello Future.”. The group also changed their Twitter header, profile picture, and description to reflect the upcoming album’s release.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Why Electronic Dance Music Production Software is Great For Everyone

Electronic dance music production is a very exciting endeavor that can change your life. It is not just about having great tunes, but having the ability to make these songs come alive. The right music production software will let you do that. By using electronic dance music production software, not only will you be creating awesome beats, but you will be improving the overall sound quality of your song. By having the proper tools, not only are you going to be a hit at the club, but you may even get to play in some weddings. That’s right, some couples hire electronic dance music production companies so they can add some real tunes to their wedding day party.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

EDM MIDI Weapons 2.0 by Resonance Sound on sale for $5 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive promotion on the EDM MIDI Weapons 2.0 pack by Resonance Sound, offering a 70% discount on the collection of 100 essential melodies for a few days only. This superb package is serious about getting some instant groove, inspiring lead themes, thrilling plucks and basslines...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

500 Presets for Massive X by Patchmaker on sale for $19.99 USD

ADSR Sounds has launched a sale on a collection of 500 Presets for Massive X by Patchmaker, offering nearly 50% off for a few days only. Suitable for anything from Future Bass to Lo-Fi, Chillout, Hard Trap, Future House, Drum & Bass, Riddim Dubstep and any other genre, the pack includes epic leads, solid basses, thick synths, dark wobbles, pumping plucks, lush pads, sound effects, soundscapes and more.
Electronicsmusictech.net

Plug-ins I Actually Use: Dom Dolla

29-year-old Dom Dolla is fitting nicely into the house music scene. Having garnered support from the likes of Pete Tong, Diplo, and Triple J, and amassing over 300 million streams on his releases, the Australian producer’s bouncing basslines and pitched vocals are proving addictive to millions. He’s picked up an ARIA award for his track San Frandisco, which was his fourth number one on the ARIA Club Char. He’s gone on to remix for Dua Lipa, Purple Disco Machine, Rüfüs Du Sol, and MK, to name a few.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Modal Electronics launches Monster Machine free sound library for Argon series

Modal Electronics has announced an all-new sound library for the feature packed Argon Series synthesizers. The Monster Machine pack harnesses the raw power of the Argon Series’ supercharged wavetable synth engine, injecting a heavy dose of inspiration from horror and Sci-Fi genres with a collection of 40 other worldly textures guarantees to take users’ creativity to never ventured heights.
Electronicspro-tools-expert.com

RME Fireface UCX II USB Audio Interface Released

RME has recently announced the launch of the Fireface UCX II, the successor to the iconic Fireface UCX audio interface, in celebration of its 25th Anniversary. Featuring 40 channels of I/O and full stand-alone operation and recording as well as RME’s SteadyClock FS digital clocking, the Fireface UCX II has been designed to mark a new standard in their field of professional half-rack audio interfaces.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

AIR Super Synth Pack: Hybrid 3, Loom 2, and The Riser for $9.99 USD!

ADSR is offering a huge discount on the AIR Super Synth Pack, a bundle comprising three of AIR Music Technology’s virtual instruments. Three Legendary Synths in One Bundle. This Bundle Features Hybrid 3, Loom 2, and The Riser! 3 proven plugins designed to help you create your next hit. Hybrid...
Electronicsmusictech.net

Review: Moog Sound Studio: Subharmonicon & DFAM

The monstrous Moog One, hand-built Moog Modular and Model 10 may be beyond the reach of most, but Moog’s ongoing interest in smaller semi-modular instruments has allowed the company to cater for more modest pockets. These semi-modulars also cater for the sound designer seeking something rarely found in software: a serendipitous moment where a pot twist, switch flick or patch connection leads to musical magic.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Vir2 Instruments updates Mojo 2: Horn Section for Kontakt & Kontakt Player

Vir2 Instruments has released an update to its Mojo 2: Horn Section instrument library for Native Instruments Kontakt and the free Kontakt Player. With over 100GB of inspiring sample content, the library includes 17 deeply-sampled brass and reed instruments, 4 era presets for retro, vintage, and modern sounds, and true legato and 13 articulations for incredible realism.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Tape Machine Collection by IK Multimedia on sale at 60% OFF

IK Multimedia has announced the launch of the Tape Machine Collection Krazy Deal, offering 60% off the acclaimed tape machine plugin collection for a few weeks only. The T-RackS Tape Machine Collection gives you the true sound of four classic tape machines: the Ampex 440B, Studer A80 Mk II, Revox PR99 Mk II and Sony MCI JH24, each one adding its own unique warmth and character to digital tracks through a careful mix of convolution and physical modeling.