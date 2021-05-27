Cancel
Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy to headline This is Tomorrow

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 7 days ago

Sam Fender, Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy are to headline This is Tomorrow. The music festival – which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic – will return to Newcastle’s Exhibition Park this year from September 17th to 19th. Irish singer/songwriter Dermot will close the Friday night, following...

www.zapgossip.com
