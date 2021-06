Everyone has had unique challenges this last 12-plus months, especially teachers. To show appreciation, members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 17 of Lewes assembled small but heartfelt gifts of hand sanitizers, with labels that say, “Not All Heroes Wear Uniforms,” a reference to the military community for which this unit also provides support. The packages were distributed May 3, the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7, to grateful teachers at Love Creek and Shields elementary schools, Beacon and Mariner middle schools, and Cape Henlopen High School.