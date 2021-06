The University baseball team got to make its long-awaited move to Class 2A this season, after missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The No. 8-ranked Trailblazers, the defending 1A state champions, proved they belong in 2A with convincing wins at the Cascade sectional on Monday. University beat Covenant Christian 7-3 in the semi-finals, then stunned the No. 1-ranked host Cadets 8-2 to claim the school’s third consecutive sectional title, and its first in 2A. The ‘Blazers have won five sectionals overall.