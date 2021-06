Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack has repeated Scott Morrison’s line it is “not a race” to get people vaccinated, despite a fresh coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne. The comments come a day after Health Minister Greg Hunt denied the federal government had given the public the impression there was no rush to get vaccinated. Mr McCormack, who is the acting prime minister as Scott Morrison is away in New Zealand, told Sky News the rollout has to be phased in systematically. “It’s not a race, it has to be systematic, it has to be rolled out in way that Australians obviously need to know that they have to get the jab,” Mr McCormack said. “But we can’t have everybody going to get it at the same time, and that’s why there has been a phased in system.”