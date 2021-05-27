Apple Pie + Cheddar Cheese: An American Regional Delicacy

Memorial Day always reminds me of the beginning of the summer season at my family’s former resort on Squam Lake. The property was built as a private estate by a Pennsylvania Dutch man who had become a successful Boston banker. Once we were out of school it became our summer home. There was an evening dress code which required women in dress and men in suits, this applied to children as well which meant we couldn’t be in the public rooms unless dressed appropriately. Often we had dinner with our parents and grandparents in the dining room, although it was a treat, most of our meals were with the staff at a long table next to the pastry kitchen. We preferred to eat with the staff who were like our extended family. Lilian was an extremely gifted pastry chef and very generous with her knowledge. If she wasn’t too busy she would let my twin brother and I help her by giving us small tasks. It was the plate on top of the still uncooked bread pudding that caught my interest, she then explained that it kept the top layer of bread submerged to absorb the custard so it softens bread and infuses it with flavor. Fresh bread isn’t as absorbent, which is why she used dried. Without the plate encouraging it to soak up the custard, the bread is tough and bland, a very disappointing distraction to the custard. I have added raspberries and apples to provide contrasting flavors and textures.