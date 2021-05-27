Cancel
I'm vaccinated and will continue to wear a mask

By Whiting Wicker Adamstown
Frederick News-Post
 2021-05-27

As a mathematician, I hedge my bets: I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and will take all such booster shots as may eventually be required to continue my resistance to all forms of COVID. And I also wear a mask, even though I don't like doing so. Why? Because I want to reduce my risk of being infected by COVID and to hopefully reduce my chance of infecting others. I want my family and me to be around for all future Thanksgivings, outings, ball games, circus rides, being with others, and all future elections, no matter who wins.

