Huntington Park Needs Your Vote To Become The Triple-A MiLB Best Ballpark

columbusnavigator.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe new Columbus Crew stadium may be getting all of the hype right now, but we’ve got another beautiful stadium in town that’s making a big name for itself. Ballpark Digest is hosting a fan voted best baseball stadium contest, and Huntington Park is up against the Las Vegas Ballpark in the finals of the 2021 Triple-A MiLB Best of the Ballparks. The vote is open through May 30 and it couldn’t be easier to show your support for Huntington Park.

