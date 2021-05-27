Huntington Park Needs Your Vote To Become The Triple-A MiLB Best Ballpark
The new Columbus Crew stadium may be getting all of the hype right now, but we’ve got another beautiful stadium in town that’s making a big name for itself. Ballpark Digest is hosting a fan voted best baseball stadium contest, and Huntington Park is up against the Las Vegas Ballpark in the finals of the 2021 Triple-A MiLB Best of the Ballparks. The vote is open through May 30 and it couldn’t be easier to show your support for Huntington Park.www.columbusnavigator.com