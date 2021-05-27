Huntington Park Needs Your Vote To Become The Triple-A MiLB Best Ballpark

Evansville's own historic Bosse Field is in the running for Best of the Ballparks from Ballparkdigest.com. What does that mean? The vote is an annual series of fan votes in a bracket-style tournament. They are narrowing it down to the best ballparks in the four MLB Partner Leagues. The partner leagues encompass 45 ballparks in former independent and affiliated leagues, but now the bracket is down the elite eight, and Bosse Field is among them! Let's get Evansville's historic Bosse Field to the Final Four!