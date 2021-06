For hospitals and health systems intent on thriving in the emerging consumer-based healthcare landscape, a broad-based and encompassing focus on acute care needs is a must. It’s critically important that we step into our communities to meet patients where they are—wherever they are. This renewed and frankly refreshing focus on patient-centered care will continue to de-emphasize physical practice locations and even our own narrowly focused specialties with which we as clinicians have long identified as we deliver care to our communities.