Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

BET BUZZ: Judge Declares Mistrial In Murder Trial Of Simone Biles’ Brother

Posted by 
BET
BET
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tevin Biles-Thomas had been charged with murder for a 2018 New Year's Eve party shootout that left three dead.

www.bet.com
BET

BET

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Mistrial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Davenport Journal

Father invites his son and girlfriend for dinner to make amends, shoots them both: “They had nowhere to hide”

Chelsea and Lukasz were like soulmates in the eyes of their friends and family. They started off as best friends and then became a couple, going on to date for a few years before starting their first year at university. However, the lovebirds couldn’t live out the future they planned for themselves after a family barbeque at Lukasz’s house went horribly wrong. Lukasz’s parents were separated and the teenager was living with his mother before the incident took place.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Judge Judy Speaks Out About Derek Chauvin Trial, George Floyd Death

Judge Judy continues to be a straight-shooter, and when asked about her thoughts on the Derek Chauvin trial, the 78-year-old firecracker did not hold back. In a recent profile by The Hollywood Reporter, the daytime TV icon was asked about everything from ending her long-running titular show to what she feels is the biggest flaw of the American legal system.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Pupil, 17, who died on school trip to New York after 'teachers didn't let her see a doctor' when she felt ill at the Empire State Building was treatable right up to moment she had cardiac arrest, doctor tells inquest

A teenager who died on a school trip to New York was treatable right up to the point of her cardiac arrest on the morning of her death, a doctor told an inquest today. Ana Uglow, 17, had felt unwell for a week before she collapsed in her hotel room during an American history trip.
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Mistrial Declared in Murder Case Against Simone Biles’ Brother

An Ohio judge on Monday declared a mistrial in a murder case involving a U.S. Army soldier accused of shooting and killing three men at a 2018 New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland. Tevin Biles-Thomas, a 26-year-old GI from Georgia, is the brother of gymnast and U.S. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles. The ruling came after jurors informed Judge Joan Synenberg that the trial evidence they were given to use during deliberations mistakenly contained confidential copies of legal briefs from both prosecutors and defense attorneys that they weren’t supposed to see, Cleveland.com reported. One of the briefs included a request from Biles-Thomas’ attorney asking the judge to tell jurors that they could consider that Biles-Thomas committed the shooting but had acted in self-defense. Synenberg denied the motion, and Biles-Thomas’ lawyer, Joe Patituce, closed his arguments in court by telling the jury that Biles-Thomas did not have a gun at the party. Once the paperwork error was discovered, Synenberg asked the jurors if they were influenced in any way by what they read in the briefs that were erroneously given to them. All 12 said yes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Judge Declares Mistrial In Murder Trial Of Simone Biles’ Brother

Tevin Biles-Thomas, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ brother, was on trial for murder and other charges for a 2018 New Year's Eve party shootout, but a judge has declared a mistrial. According to Cleveland.com, Judge Joan Synenberg was informed by jurors “that copies of legal briefs from prosecutors and Tevin Biles-Thomas’...
Violent CrimesTrumann Democrat

Mistrial declared in murder trial of Simone Biles’ brother

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge in Ohio declared a mistrial in the murder trial of the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles after jurors said they had read legal paperwork that inadvertently was included in evidence given to them to review. All 12 jurors told the judge during their...