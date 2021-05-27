CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong changes electoral law, reduces direct public vote

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the public’s ability to vote and increases the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. The new law empowers the city’s national security department to check the backgrounds of potential...

WDBO

New Hong Kong electors chosen, with only 1 opposition member

HONG KONG — (AP) — The 1,500-member panel that picks Hong Kong’s next leader will have only one opposition-leaning member, according to results Monday from a tightly controlled selection process amid a crackdown on dissent in the city. Separately, Hong Kong national security police arrested three student members of one...
POLITICS
Reuters

Hong Kong trade union disbands as impact of security law deepens

HONG KONG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's largest independent trade union disbanded on Sunday, stoking concerns over the space for civil society groups as a national security law stifles dissent in the global financial centre. Members of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) voted to break up...
CHINA
audacy.com

China flies record 52 warplanes toward self-ruled Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew 52 fighter planes toward Taiwan on Monday in the largest show of force on record, continuing the three days of sustained military harassment against the self-ruled island. The sortie included 34 J-16 fighter jets and 12 H-6 bombers, among other aircraft, according to Taiwan's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

UK warns Hong Kong security law critics of extradition risk posed by China

Britain has warned some Hong Kong critics in the UK about travelling abroad, according to high-profile human rights advocate Bill Browder, highlighting concerns about the cross-border reach of the Chinese region’s national security law. Browder, a well-known lobbyist for the use of sanctions against foreign governments involved in human rights...
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Hong Kong quietly widens national security law with subtle shift

Hong Kong has quietly broadened the language it uses to describe national security violations, a shift lawyers said could expand the reach of a government crackdown on dissent in the Asian financial hub. City authorities have begun using the phrase “contrary to the interests of national security” in recent weeks...
POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

Worried teachers leave Hong Kong fearing China's new security law

HONG KONG: Disillusioned school teachers, who feel threatened by Beijing's strict national security law enacted in June 2020, are leaving Hong Kong. "I told my school if, one day, some students downstairs chant slogans and I would have to call the police to arrest my own students, I could not do that," said Fong, a 45 year old teacher who has emigrated to the U.K.
JOBS
