Knowing where your client’s business stands financially has never been more critical for its financial health than now. As the past year-plus has shown, you never know when a sweeping global event such as a pandemic will fundamentally change the way businesses operate. That said, real-time visibility into your client’s business finances isn’t possible without the appropriate resources in place. At times, what might feel like functioning at a high level is actually just getting by, not quite achieving the agility needed to truly succeed as a business and failing to quickly deliver insights needed to jump to the next level.