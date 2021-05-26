Cancel
The Power of the Patient Voice in Accelerating Women's Health Technology

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s patients rightfully expect to be heard and valued in every step of product development and messaging. But do you ever wonder how to find the right patients who have the insights you need? Or how to bring the most qualified patient voices forward to create the greatest impact—both for patients and your business development goals? It can be hard to uncover exactly how to bridge the gap between patient stories and insights, and companies who need to hear these stories. This panel brings together experts in patient-led consulting, femtech, and healthcare market research to highlight the gap, how to bridge it, and why patient voices ultimately lead to better outcomes for all stakeholders.

Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Digital technologies are transforming patient engagement — 3 takeaways

COVID-19 prompted massive digital adoption across healthcare, leading to permanent changes in how providers interact with patients. During a virtual featured session sponsored by RevSpring as part of Becker's Hospital Review 11th Annual Meeting, Scott MacKenzie, CEO of RevSpring, reflected on this transformation and predicted what changes and lessons would carry forward.
Women's HealthMedCity News

Ro builds out women’s health business with $225M acquisition

After raising $500 million in funding, Ro is putting some of that cash toward building out its women’s health brand. The direct-to-consumer health startup acquired Modern Fertility, a startup offering at-home fertility tests, for $225 million. As part of the deal, Modern Fertility co-founders Afton Vechery and Carly Leahy will lead Ro’s women’s health business.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

FemHealth Ventures seeks $50 million for women's health investments

Two women with diverse professional backgrounds have come together to form FemHealth Ventures, a new venture-capital firm that is raising a fund to invest in technologies for women’s health. Healthcare investor Maneesha Ghiya and Noraan Sadik, an attorney and startup founder, are raising $50 million for an investment pool aimed at women’s health, a sector drawing more venture funding as startups develop a range of medical and digital technologies.
Healthhealio.com

Q&A: Rebuilding trust between physicians, patients, health care leaders

In a new ABIM Foundation survey, 30% of physicians said their trust in the United States health care system and health care organization leadership has decreased over the past year. Richard J. Baron, MD, president and CEO of the American Board of Internal Medicine and ABIM Foundation noted that the...
Manhattan, NYgreenpointstar.com

Discount from Manhattan Women's Health & Wellness for all new patients

Manhattan Women`s Health & Wellness is where you will find individualized and compassionate obstetrics and gynecology care. Located in Union Square, Midtown NYC and on the Upper East Side on Park Avenue, our centers feature state-of-the-art, certified and approved gynecology facilities with over 8 years of experience. For a limited time, we are having an event for all new patients, to receive 5-10% off any service.
HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

HandsFree Health’s Voice Assistant Reaches Millions Of Dr. Leonard’s Health And Wellness Focused Customers

WAYNE, PA — HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, today announced that Dr. Leonard’s, the leading direct mail marketer of affordable health and personal care products, is offering the WellBe Smart Speaker on its website and launches in the May print catalog. The WellBe Smart Speaker utilizes voice technology to allow health-focused consumers to take control of their health at home with its smart home device.
Healthbiopharmadive.com

Accelerating patient care through digital transformation and decentralized clinical trials

The adoption of digital health technologies (DHTs) in the industry continues to pave the way to enable decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). Participants' needs and convenience are main drivers behind these technologies, and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), along with digital endpoints, are becoming more commonplace. Every pharma and biotech company has an invested interest in the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) — which includes medical devices, wearable devices, sensors and apps that connect to health care information systems. IoMT uses the technology consumers have available to them to enable DCTs and allow sponsor companies to keep trial participants safe, healthy and connected. Patient centricity is considered first and foremost in today's clinical trials landscape, and IoMT and DCTs allow sponsors to rethink and revolutionize the clinical trial experience and ultimately provide novel and improved treatments faster to the patients who need them the most.
Canceradvisory.com

Amplifying the Patient Voice in Oncology through ePROs

While progressive organizations are investing in capturing patient-reported outcomes (PROs), specific guidance for how PROs should inform treatment decisions remains sparse. At the same time, growth of digital technologies like wearables, remote monitoring, and EHR-based tools are creating new ways of capturing patient-focused data in real time. So, how can...
Healthhimsslearn.org

The Women in Health IT Channel

Celebrating Accomplishments. Advocating Change. We, at HIMSS, recognize the importance of representation, and acknowledge that the contributions of women have been underrepresented. Our aim is to propose solutions to challenges women face in health IT and offer opportunities to help them succeed. In a commitment to empowering and advancing women...
Lothian, MDSo Md News.com

CHF Classic scores hole-in-one for women’s health

The CalvertHealth Foundation recently held its 32nd annual Benefit Golf Classic presented by L2 Construction Management Corporation May 3 at The Cannon Club in Lothian. More than 150 people helped make the tournament the most successful ever. “Our vision at CalvertHealth is to make a difference in every life we...
Economybizjournals

Tech firm Medek accelerates growth in patient monitoring industry

The company employs tech workers and health care professionals. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Mary Lyke, Sales & Marketing Executive at P2 Energy Solutions, Named One of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology for 2021

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2021-- P2 Energy Solutions (P2), the leader in software solutions for the upstream oil and gas market, today announced that Mary Lyke, Senior Vice President of the Americas and EMEA, has been named one of the 2021 Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council. The award honors female leaders who have become champions for diversity in the technology industry, as well as inspirations in their communities.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

Pharmacist appointed as cabinet minister for public health, women’s health and sport

Pharmacist Maree Todd has been appointed as minister for public health, women’s health and sport in the new Scottish cabinet. Todd worked as a mental health pharmacist in Inverness for 20 years before being elected as Scottish National Party (SNP) MSP on the regional list for the Highlands and Islands in May 2016. In 2017, she was appointed as minister for children and young people.
Hackensack, NJNewswise

Hackensack Meridian Health and Eisai Inc. Join Forces to Support the Expansion of Alzheimer’s Disease Detection and Services for Patients

Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – May 24, 2021 – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest, most comprehensive and integrated health network, and Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., have entered into a research collaboration agreement that initially aims to help address the significant unmet needs of people living with Alzheimer’s disease, especially those experiencing the earliest stages of the disease, known as Mild Cognitive Impairment.
WorldBirmingham Star

Gender disparity in Pak healthcare worsen women's health

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 24 (ANI): As the situation for the health of women in Pakistan stands at a dismal 153rd place in the health and survival global index, one of the major reasons for this is the growing gender disparity in healthcare and diminished role in the family system. As...
Fitnesssjuhawknews.com

Operation Tampon adds women’s health products to bathrooms

“Operation Tampon,” a joint initiative between HawkHUB and Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI), began providing free menstrual products in St. Joe’s bathrooms last month. HawkHUB, the university’s food and basics needs resource center, and WLI added the products to two bathrooms on campus, Merion Hall 190 and Campion Student Center 249,...