The Power of the Patient Voice in Accelerating Women's Health Technology
Today’s patients rightfully expect to be heard and valued in every step of product development and messaging. But do you ever wonder how to find the right patients who have the insights you need? Or how to bring the most qualified patient voices forward to create the greatest impact—both for patients and your business development goals? It can be hard to uncover exactly how to bridge the gap between patient stories and insights, and companies who need to hear these stories. This panel brings together experts in patient-led consulting, femtech, and healthcare market research to highlight the gap, how to bridge it, and why patient voices ultimately lead to better outcomes for all stakeholders.www.himsslearn.org