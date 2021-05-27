Cancel
NeutriSci Completes R&D and Expands Product Selection to Include Beverages

 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:NU, OTCQB:NRXCF, FRANKFURT: 1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licensing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has completed the R&D required to successfully create functional beverages using its IP and Technology to enter the CBD beverage market.

