As of May 31, tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has cited that she “never wanted to be a distraction” and is officially withdrawing from the 2021 French Open to focus on her mental health. The 23-year-old, No. 2 ranked player in the world had previously made it clear she was not going to do any press during the tournament, so she was summarily fined $15K for refusing to attend a post-match press conference after her opening-round win against Patricia Maria Tig. Therefore, Osaka will now forgo this year’s Roland-Garros altogether.