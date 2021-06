An incredibly poor second-half from Aston Villa handed Crystal Palace three points as the home side came from behind to win 3-2 at Selhurst Park. Villa held the half-time lead at 2-1, but put in a half to forget as Palace dominated play with numerous chances and took advantage with an 84th minute winner from young full-back, Tyrick Mitchell. Of course, it was his first professional goal and led to the Palace coming from behind at half-time to win for the first time in 32 attempts.