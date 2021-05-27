Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuba City, CA

Studio to host benefit shows to support local dance

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rzQY_0aD00s3U00
Members of Team JDE Booster Club will perform in a series of benefit shows this weekend in Yuba City.  Courtesy photo

Team JDE Booster Club and Jacque’s Dance Expressions will host a benefit show entitled “A Dancer’s Mosaic” this weekend.

According to a release issued by the studio, proceeds from the event support the competition team members’ workshops and competitions throughout the year.

The show will take place in the parking lot of Jacque’s Dance Expressions, located at 1570 Starr Drive in Yuba City, on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance from the studio. Tickets will also be available before show times.

For more information, call Jacque’s Dance Expressions at 617-0510.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
2K+
Followers
236
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Yuba City, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Parking Tickets#Jde Booster Club#Show Times#Starr Drive#Team Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Maxwell, CAPosted by
Maxwell Journal

Maxwell events coming soon

1. Brews, Blues & BBQ 2021; 2. The Wizard of Oz (Saturday) by Kinetics Academy of Dance; 3. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 4. Moonshine Bandits - Red, White and Blue Collar Tour at Tackle Box | ChicoCA; 5. 5/31/21 Bingo Presale (Mini Marathon);
Sutter County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Yoga in the Garden planned for Saturday

Yuba-Sutter families are invited to join in for yoga at the Artisan Community Garden at the Sutter County Museum on Saturday morning. Family Mindfulness in Motion — Yoga in the Garden is a monthly event put on by the Artisan Community Garden and Mindful Youth Adventures. Saturday’s gathering will be overseen by yoga instructor Sumiko Sprague.
Yuba City, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Yuba-Sutter Diversions Calendar: May 13, 2021

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!. Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We...