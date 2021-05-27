Studio to host benefit shows to support local dance

Members of Team JDE Booster Club will perform in a series of benefit shows this weekend in Yuba City. Courtesy photo

Team JDE Booster Club and Jacque’s Dance Expressions will host a benefit show entitled “A Dancer’s Mosaic” this weekend.

According to a release issued by the studio, proceeds from the event support the competition team members’ workshops and competitions throughout the year.

The show will take place in the parking lot of Jacque’s Dance Expressions, located at 1570 Starr Drive in Yuba City, on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance from the studio. Tickets will also be available before show times.

For more information, call Jacque’s Dance Expressions at 617-0510.