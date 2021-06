A short, strange season hampered the Indians swim squad, but an invite from Silverton offered some funIn what head coach Melissa Georgesen described as "an interesting season," the Molalla swim team got very little opportunity to compete this year – eventually getting into a dual meet with Silverton on June 12. "We struggled to host a home swim meet for several weeks due to limitations by the Oregon Health Authority and swim meet personnel leaving," Georgeson said. "Silverton, our neighbor to the south, invited the team down for a dual meet." And while who won or lost wasn't the point,...