I was born to a family of educators, domestic workers and laborers. My parents were raised during the Depression under the tyranny of Jim Crow, where they faced racism in education, economic opportunity and their ability to vote. But despite the hardships they faced, they witnessed the powerful force of the New Deal and watched their government win the war on poverty. Listening to their stories, I came to understand that at its best, the government is a force for solving problems, responding to crises and improving people’s lives. At its worst, it’s a force that oppresses some for the benefit of a few.