PORT ORANGE — The city is moving forward with renovation of its REC gymnasium, even as construction costs have pushed the project more than $1 million over budget. This week, the City Council approved a $60,000 cost for inspection services for the renovation construction period, which will begin in August and is estimated to last 305 days, according to city documents. During the council’s May 18 meeting, members unanimously approved appropriating $1.2 million in recreation impact fees, and $1.4 million from the general fund for the project.