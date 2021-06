HOLLAND — When the roster was set for West Ottawa's tennis team this season, Megan Blake and Kamryn Dumas weren't thrilled with where they ended up. Both girls were hoping to earn a spot in one of the four singles flights but were paired together as the No. 4 doubles team. Instead of sulking and complaining that they didn't get what they wanted, they got straight to work. They enter the Division 1 state tournament with a 30-0 record, the first time any West Ottawa girls flight has made it this deep into the season unblemished.