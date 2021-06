What’s the June 2021 PS Plus lineup? When will the free June 2021 PlayStation Plus games be announced? There's no doubt that PS Plus is enjoying arguably its best period since the PS3 days, with a wealth of quality software being given away. June 2021 sees the return of Days of Play, meaning there'll be some big discounts on subscription fees, so Sony will want to turn in another good month we suspect. In this article, we're going to share all of the latest PS Plus rumours for June 2021.