OPINION | EDITORIAL: No comparison

You know you've lost the argument when you go with the Nazis. It's often the last resort, for those on the left and right. A protester doesn't like a cop? Call him a fascist. A citizen doesn't like a mayor? Compare him to Hitler. Of course, there is no comparison most times--unless you really are dealing with Nazis or their spawn--but it's almost the worst thing you can say about a body, so frustrated losers of arguments sometimes go there.