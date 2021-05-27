Cancel
OPINION | EDITORIAL: No comparison

Arkansas Online
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know you've lost the argument when you go with the Nazis. It's often the last resort, for those on the left and right. A protester doesn't like a cop? Call him a fascist. A citizen doesn't like a mayor? Compare him to Hitler. Of course, there is no comparison most times--unless you really are dealing with Nazis or their spawn--but it's almost the worst thing you can say about a body, so frustrated losers of arguments sometimes go there.

