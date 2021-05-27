Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Guernsey County, OH

What's the buzz: A medieval market and demo derby to fill your week

Daily Jeffersonian
 7 days ago

Spice up your nights with a new adventure and waste your days making a lifetime of memories. Spend your day with friends, family and even co-workers at any number of events. If you feel like venturing out, I’ll be highlighting attractions, activities - both online and off - and festivals from around the state right here every week. From local music and shows to options for those of you who don’t mind traveling a bit, there’s something for everyone. Be sure to check all activities, as cancellations due occur. The events listed are for May 27 - June 5.

www.daily-jeff.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Carnival Games#Adventure Games#Carnival Rides#Music Festivals#Free Games#Medieval Market#Grace Food#Operation Dry Bottoms#Cosi Connects#Covid#The Dover Exchange Club#Byesville Branch Library#Attractions#Fantasy#Live Entertainment#Costume Attire#Classics#Canal Dover Festival#Original Pieces
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Guernsey County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
West Lafayette, OH
City
Pleasant City, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
Related
Guernsey County, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Fair board plans to offer community a full fair in September

As of now, the Guernsey County Fair Board is planning for a full fair this year. "Everything is looking good so far," Fair Board Presidents Brian Winters said. "Some of those folks (food vendors) didn't survive this last year," Winters said. "We do have a ride company, so we are doing rides. The plan is right now for it to be the traditional county fair."
New Concord, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Local News Briefs: Garden Club plant sale

The New Concord Garden Club will have a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday, at the Harper Cabin, located on Main Street in New Concord. There will be annuals, perennials, herbs, bulbs and Mother's Day gifts available. Change in eeting location for school board. The Cambridge...